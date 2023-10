First Published: Oct 3 2023 | 11:01 AM IST

India says rising oil prices a concern, but economic outlook 'bright'

India must grow at 8% to bring transformational changes for people: Summers

Federal govt headed into a shutdown; what does it mean and what's next?

A new great game is afoot: India-China rivalry to lead Global South

Explainer: How serious is Russia's fuel export ban and who will be hit?

FinMin retains 6.5% GDP growth estimate for FY24, says 'outlook bright'

Problem of plenty for Indian companies as cash pile keeps growing

Govt looking to seek bids for ways to estimate size of digital economy

A few weeks back, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra expressed concern over the mismatch of official production estimates and what has been flagged by the industry regarding wheat, saying that such

7 min read Last Updated : Oct 3 2023 | 11:01 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com