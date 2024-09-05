Business Standard
Home / Economy / Analysis / Caste matters: Over 70% of Punjab's Dalit sub-groups still rural bound

Caste matters: Over 70% of Punjab's Dalit sub-groups still rural bound

In the last of a three-part series, Business Standard looks at Punjab's Scheduled Caste population and inter-group variance on key parameters

Caste matters
Premium

Sachin P Mampatta
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 11:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A number of Scheduled Caste sub-groups are located in rural areas compared to the rest of the population.
At least eight sub-groups of the Scheduled Castes of Punjab have over 70 per cent of their population located in rural areas, according to an analysis of Census 2011 data. The analysis looked at sub-groups with a population of at least 1,000.
The rural population share can have implications on the sustainability of caste, though the evidence on the nature of the effects is divided. The movement to metropolitan cities may be associated with a break down in caste barriers,

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon