'Chai pe Charcha': IPAC's long political journey in the past 10 years

On November 7, the Andhra Pradesh government concluded a 45-day, five-phase Jagan Anna Aarogya Suraksha health camps across the state, screening 40 million people for seven tests, such as blood pressure and haemoglobin, with government health workers administering 70 million tests free of charge. Subsequently, the government held over 12,000 camps where 7.5 million people received free consultation and medicines.

In July, the state organised 15,000 camps to enrol beneficiaries for its dozen-odd welfare schemes. In the run-up to the holding of these camps, over 250,000 government ‘volunteers’ armed with smartphones and biometric devices fanned out across the state, visiting 10 million households to collect data, identify potential beneficiaries of these schemes, and assist them with putting together the documentation. At