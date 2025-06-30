Datanomics: Banana steals mango's crown in India's fruit economy

Mango, the national fruit of India, is celebrated for its sweet taste, rich cultural symbolism, and wide cultivation across Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, and Maharashtra. Historically, mangoes have dominated the country’s fruit economy in value terms, underscoring their importance to farmers and markets alike. With varieties such as Alphonso, Dasheri, Langra, and Kesar, India is the world’s largest mango producer. The fruit is not just a commercial crop, but a traditional part of India’s culture and cuisine — used in everything from pickles to desserts to juices.

Recently, however, bananas have challenged mangoes’ throne. The Ministry of