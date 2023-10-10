close
Govt considers easier terms for its PPP contracts with private firms

Central and state governments are expanding funding support for projects, but will need the private sector's support

Photo: Shutterstock
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 5:16 PM IST
The Finance Ministry is considering whether rules can be eased for decades-long contracts the government signs with private companies, reviewing policy after lobbying by civil servants of the railways, roads and shipping ministries.

The officials wanted to know if contract terms can be renewed between a government agency and a firm for public-private partnership (PPP), without running afoul of the vigilance agencies or courts. The agenda, if applied, will only be for future projects, said a source.

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 5:16 PM IST

