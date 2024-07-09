Govt targets higher capex in upcoming Budget amid fiscal gains and optimism

Having earned plaudits for the fiscal scorecard, the top decision-makers in the government are determined to do an encore with the capex numbers. The Union Budget to be tabled in Parliament on 23 July will see a far higher spend projected for capital expenditure than the Rs 11.1 trillion projected in the interim Budget on February 1.

India’s fiscal math was something like a good behaviour certificate. A good scorecard meant little except the political headache of not meeting expectations of higher subsidies in the short-term period, usually three years or more. As elections approached, the certificate lost