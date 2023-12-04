Sensex (2.05%)
68865.12 + 1383.93
Nifty (2.07%)
20686.80 + 418.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.72%)
6698.50 + 113.35
Nifty Midcap (1.24%)
43918.60 + 536.20
Nifty Bank (3.61%)
46431.40 + 1617.20
Heatmap

Growth momentum continues, but private consumption and capex weak

Momentum may not sustain into next year; policymakers should stay vigilant and build buffers

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sonal Varma
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 4:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Since the October monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, Q2 FY24 gross domestic product (GDP) growth has surprised to the upside, rising to 7.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). With strong momentum continuing into Q3, it suggests FY24 GDP growth will likely rise closer to 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y (compared to the Reserve Bank of India, RBI, estimate of 6.5 per cent). However, growth intervals in Q2 were less encouraging, with demand primarily driven by the government, both on consumption and investment. Private consumption and private capex remain weak.

We believe this means the current strong growth momentum may not sustain into next year, and along with a likely slowdown in global growth, India’s real GDP growth could slow to 5.6 per cent

Also Read

Google Pixel 8 Pro gets first AI Core update to power on-device features

Amid increased consumption in India, IEX's electricity volume up 21%

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

India's core sector output grew by 12.1% in October on low base effect

India's core sector output touches 14-month high of 12.1% in August

The great employment question: Is the job market shrinking or transforming?

Railway capex budget rules encourage finance ministry to expand model

Record merchandise trade deficit in Oct likely to be a one-off: Analysts

'Chai pe Charcha': IPAC's long political journey in the past 10 years

Ongoing ethnic violence takes a heavy toll on economy of Manipur

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Inflation data core inflation Private capex Consumption growth

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIndian Navy Day 2023Mizoram Election Result Live UpdatesAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayMP Assembly Election Results LIVEIndia vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon