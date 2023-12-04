Growth momentum continues, but private consumption and capex weak

Since the October monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting, Q2 FY24 gross domestic product (GDP) growth has surprised to the upside, rising to 7.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). With strong momentum continuing into Q3, it suggests FY24 GDP growth will likely rise closer to 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y (compared to the Reserve Bank of India, RBI, estimate of 6.5 per cent). However, growth intervals in Q2 were less encouraging, with demand primarily driven by the government, both on consumption and investment. Private consumption and private capex remain weak.

We believe this means the current strong growth momentum may not sustain into next year, and along with a likely slowdown in global growth, India’s real GDP growth could slow to 5.6 per cent