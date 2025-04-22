IMEC, energy ties in focus during PM Narendra Modi's Saudi Arabia visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to discuss the next steps for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) with Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman during his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia that began on Tuesday, sources said. The bilateral talks will also aim to further efforts to interlink the power grids of both nations through subsea cables and to enhance collaboration in green hydrogen, they said.

Launched on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi in September 2023, the IMEC aims to establish a reliable and cost-effective cross-border ship-to-rail transit network to supplement existing maritime