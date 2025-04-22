Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IMEC, energy ties in focus during PM Narendra Modi's Saudi Arabia visit

Bilateral opportunities on logistics, clean energy and data cooperation being sought by India and Saudi Arabia under IMEC

PM Modi in Saudi Arabia
Premium

PM Modi in Saudi Arabia (Photo: PTI)

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 7:43 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to discuss the next steps for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) with Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman during his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia that began on Tuesday, sources said. The bilateral talks will also aim to further efforts to interlink the power grids of both nations through subsea cables and to enhance collaboration in green hydrogen, they said.
 
Launched on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Delhi in September 2023, the IMEC aims to establish a reliable and cost-effective cross-border ship-to-rail transit network to supplement existing maritime
Topics : Narendra Modi energy sector Saudi Arabia

