Home / Economy / Analysis / India may escape 'relatively unscathed' from European Union's sanctions

India may escape 'relatively unscathed' from European Union's sanctions

Different kinds of sanctions are staggered for implementation until Jan 2026, giving further room for Indian refiners to take countermeasures, according to EU sanction documents and refining officials

Traders from state oil companies will start talks in the next few days with Russian traders for supplies of Russian crude oil in September

S Dinakar Amritsar
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

India may emerge relatively unscathed from the latest round of sanctions by the European Union (EU) on Russian energy sales, top refining officials and traders told Business Standard.
 
Different kinds of sanctions are staggered for implementation until January 2026, giving further room for Indian refiners to take countermeasures, according to EU sanction documents and refining officials. There will be some adjustments to be made and additional costs incurred in navigating these sanctions, especially for private sector refiners — but it will be “business as usual” for state oil companies, said a senior trader of a state refiner. 
Traders from state
