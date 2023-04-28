close

Target, policy mismatch: Renewable energy developers set higher hurdles

India's latest tendering target is a case of ambition overtaking the policy environment for doing business

S Dinakar
Renewable Energy, Solar Energy
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
Indian developers of renewable energy projects are finding themselves facing progressively higher hurdles each year, raising the question of whether India needs new targets or supportive policies. This month, New Delhi set a new tendering target of 250 gigawatts (Gw) of renewable energy by financial year 2028. On an annual basis, that is over twice the yearly bids that have been called for in the past to set up solar facilities and wind farms.
If India is trying to get to net zero by 2070, and along the way, generate half of its electricity from non-fossil fuels, then 50 Gw a year of tendering goals needs to be buttressed by policy measures. Here, the opposite seems to be happening.
Renewables seems a clear case of government overdrive in setting goals and misplaced priorities. The industry needs policy enablers, grid upgrades and incentives for green financing rather than a focus on installations, industry officials said. The government should
Topics : renewable energy solar energy Wind energy

First Published: Apr 28 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

Target, policy mismatch: Renewable energy developers set higher hurdles

