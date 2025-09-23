Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 07:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Analysis / Industrial classification set for a makeover, in line with new-age economy

Industrial classification set for a makeover, in line with new-age economy

An overhaul of the National Industrial Classification framework seeks to include multiple new activities that better capture a changing economy, data from which is expected to help policymaking

Manufacturing
premium

The first such classification of economic activities in the country was in 1962, with updates and revisions in 1970, 1987, 1998, 2004 and 2008.

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) put out a note, inviting feedback from stakeholders on the draft National Industrial Classification (NIC) framework. Proposed to be revised for the first time since 2008, it aims to capture structural and technological changes in the Indian economy, including the emergence of new industries, and services that need inclusion and representation in the official statistics.  
 
The last time there was such a long gap in revising the NIC was between 1970 and 1987. But with the pace of socio-economic change and the broad shifts in the nature of enterprise
Topics : economy Indian Economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon