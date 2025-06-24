Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Russian crude flows set to rise despite low discounts, say officials

Russian crude flows set to rise despite low discounts, say officials

Russian crude may rise in India's oil mix amid Middle East tensions, but LNG from Qatar and UAE-under long-term contracts-remains hard to replace

With LNG worth $2.46 billion, the US became the second-largest source for India in FY25, up from third position in the preceding year.

Subhayan Chakraborty
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

The Iran–Israel war is expected to increase the share of Russian crude in India's import mix in the coming months—beyond the 10-month high seen in May—even as discounts have shrunk to their lowest in two years, officials said. However, they added that it will be difficult to replace liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows from Qatar and the UAE.
 
The threat of a choked Strait of Hormuz has pushed importers to contract more July–August cargoes from Russia, even though tighter sanctions on the Russian fleet have reduced discounts. “We expect discounts to remain at low levels of around $2 per barrel
