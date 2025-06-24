Russian crude flows set to rise despite low discounts, say officials

The Iran–Israel war is expected to increase the share of Russian crude in India's import mix in the coming months—beyond the 10-month high seen in May—even as discounts have shrunk to their lowest in two years, officials said. However, they added that it will be difficult to replace liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows from Qatar and the UAE.

The threat of a choked Strait of Hormuz has pushed importers to contract more July–August cargoes from Russia, even though tighter sanctions on the Russian fleet have reduced discounts. “We expect discounts to remain at low levels of around $2 per barrel