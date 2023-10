Federal govt headed into a shutdown; what does it mean and what's next?

A new great game is afoot: India-China rivalry to lead Global South

Explainer: How serious is Russia's fuel export ban and who will be hit?

Can digital crop survey solve India's problem of incoherent estimates?

Retaining retail inflation at 4% an unaccomplished dream since 2019-20

Tata Capital to LIC Housing finance: Companies to raise funds from markets

LIC sells 2% shares in Sun Pharma via open market sale, stake now at 3.012%

LIC Housing Finance Q4 result: PAT up 5% to Rs 1,180 cr, dividend declared

LIC Q1 net profit jumps multifold to Rs 9,544 cr; GNPA eases to 2.48%

Centre appoints Siddhartha Mohanty as chairman of LIC till June 2024

The new benefits incentivise 1.35 million

When the finance ministry in September announced improving benefits for agents employed by state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), the industry was thrown a curveball.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com