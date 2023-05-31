close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Missing in action: Dearth of domestic infra finance in energy sector

The resources of state-owned entities are too puny for the enormous requirements, especially in renewable energy

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
Renewable energy
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 5:58 PM IST
Follow Us
As India logs into hitherto the largest-ever infrastructure build up, the array of government-run financial corporations are conspicuously low-key.
For decades, various government ministries have built up assorted financing companies. The Public Enterprises Survey of the Central government lists 27 of them with a total paid up capital of Rs 11.46 trillion. More than half of the sum is accounted for by Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC, of which PFC is a holding company, with Rs 6.05 trillion and another Rs 49,256 crore by India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. As the table shows, the rest are puny. 
Compared to the demand of over Rs 112 trillion that the National Investment Pipeline estimates India will need to raise, the resource base of these companies are negligible. 
Or

Also Read

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava

Budget 2023: Experts expect a boost to decarbonisation, energy transition

RE firms may use rupee loans to refinance $3 bn overseas green bonds

Challenging SC judgment on validity of pre-import condition may not succeed

India's additional green financing need at 2.5% of GDP: RBI report

Indian oil export basket in FY23 was most diversified ever, shows data

Target, policy mismatch: Renewable energy developers set higher hurdles

Coal exports: Low quality, rising power consumption may be major hurdles

Topics : renewable energy energy sector infrastructure

First Published: May 31 2023 | 5:58 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India's GDP grows at 6.1% in March quarter; FY23 growth at 7.2%

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Free treatment worth Rs 61,501 crore given under AB PM-JAY scheme: Centre

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana
2 min read

India's import of discounted Russian crude hits all-time high in May

Oil import, Logistics
3 min read

Cabinet approves world's largest food storage scheme, allocates Rs 1 trn

Anurag Thakur
2 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

Most Popular

Vedanta-Foxconn chip venture application for India funding to be rejected

Anil Agarwal
3 min read

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, NMDC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, PTC Inds

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

stock markets
1 min read

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

economy, india economy
4 min read

India of 2023 is different from what it was in 2013: Morgan Stanley

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon