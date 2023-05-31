Missing in action: Dearth of domestic infra finance in energy sector

Compared to the demand of over Rs 112 trillion that the National Investment Pipeline estimates India will need to raise, the resource base of these companies are negligible.

For decades, various government ministries have built up assorted financing companies. The Public Enterprises Survey of the Central government lists 27 of them with a total paid up capital of Rs 11.46 trillion. More than half of the sum is accounted for by Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC, of which PFC is a holding company, with Rs 6.05 trillion and another Rs 49,256 crore by India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. As the table shows, the rest are puny.