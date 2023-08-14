Confirmation

Prices in India are rising faster than many large economies, EM peers

Dozen states have reported higher inflation numbers than the all-India figure of 7.44 per cent

inflation
Premium

Samreen Wani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
The inflation rate in India is rising faster than many large economies, as well as key emerging market peers.

The average Indian consumer’s cost of living rose by 7.44 per cent in July, compared to 6.5 per cent in Germany, 3.2 per cent in the US and 5 per cent in France. The United Kingdom, for which data is available as of June, had a higher inflation rate of 7.9 per cent. India has the second-highest among the seven largest world economies as per the latest available inflation data for each country (chart 1).

Topics : Inflation rise Indian consumers

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

