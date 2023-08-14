Prices in India are rising faster than many large economies, EM peers

The inflation rate in India is rising faster than many large economies, as well as key emerging market peers.
The average Indian consumer’s cost of living rose by 7.44 per cent in July, compared to 6.5 per cent in Germany, 3.2 per cent in the US and 5 per cent in France. The United Kingdom, for which data is available as of June, had a higher inflation rate of 7.9 per cent. India has the second-highest among the seven largest world economies as per the latest available inflation data for each country (chart 1).