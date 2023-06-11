Quarterly payout on cards under PLI Auto as firms cite non-payment in FY23

“Funds were not disbursed for FY23 because no manufacturer was able to furnish the requisite documents. We are considering giving payouts quarterly so companies do not have to wait till the end of FY24 to claim incentives,” a government official told Business Standard last week.

At present, the provision is for yearly incentive payouts. This comes after automobile manufacturers urged the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) over the non-payment of incentives for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23).