Quarterly payout on cards under PLI Auto as firms cite non-payment in FY23

The government is planning to come up with a quarterly payment mechanism to incentivize the auto manufacturers under the Rs 25,938-crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Automobile and Auto Component Industry (PLI Auto), Business Standard has learnt.
At present, the provision is for yearly incentive payouts. This comes after automobile manufacturers urged the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) over the non-payment of incentives for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23).
“Funds were not disbursed for FY23 because no manufacturer was able to furnish the requisite documents. We are considering giving payouts quarterly so companies do not have to wait till the end of FY24 to claim incentives,” a government official told Business Standard last week.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or