Rare earth crisis: Indian firms hopeful as world presses panic button

As global automobile majors raise alarm over a rare earth elements and magnets crisis triggered by Chinese export curbs, Indian industry remains cautiously optimistic. Domestic manufacturers expect a resolution soon, with the Centre considering fiscal incentives for production and a plan to build long-term stockpiles of rare earth magnets.

At present, around 30 applications from Indian companies are pending at various approval stages, raising concerns over potential production disruptions and inventory depletion. “So far, some European majors like Volkswagen have secured permits. However, no Indian firm has received clearance yet. We expect a solution soon,” said an industry source. Still,