Not sure if good relationship with Elon Musk will continue: Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump says he's unsure if his relationship with Elon Musk will continue, after Musk opposed Trump's key tax bill and tensions grew over federal cuts and policy disagreements

Donald Trump, Trump, Elon Musk

Elon Musk speaks during a news conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House on May 30. (Photo: PTI)

In the first public acknowledgment of the souring of his relationship with billionaire Elon Musk, US President Donald Trump said he doesn't know if he and Musk "will continue [a] good relationship."  The US President added, "I'm very disappointed with Elon. I've helped him a lot. He knew the inner workings of the bill better than anybody sitting here. He had no problem with it. All of a sudden he had a problem and he only developed the problem when he found out we're going to cut EV mandate."
 
Trump's statement comes after Elon Musk openly opposed the tax legislation, which the US President hailed as the “Big Beautiful Bill”. While the bill is a key part of Trump’s domestic agenda, Musk has used his social media platform to urge lawmakers to reject the bill.  
 
  In response, Musk has said, "This bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!"  
Disagreements between Musk and Trump had been growing over cuts in federal agencies and the administration’s tariff plans. According to media reports, Musk’s approach to reducing the federal bureaucracy clashed with some views inside the administration.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

