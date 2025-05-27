Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SME Tracker: Electronics MSMEs to get boost from PLI, domestic demand

Additional boost is expected from the recently approved Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, which aims to achieve self-reliance in the electronics supply chain and foster a robust ecosystem

Crisil Intelligence
2 min read Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

India’s electronics consumption grew an estimated 9-11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹15 trillion-₹16 trilion in FY25, powered by feature upgrades, affordable financing options, rising consumer aspirations and increasing industrial demand for electronic  components.  
Additionally, the push for electric vehicles and the increasing use of electronics in the automotive and power sectors aided growth. Mobile phones, consumer electronics and industrial electronics together accounted for 55 per cent-60 per cent of total sales. 
This financial year, electronics consumption is projected to grow a higher 11 per cent-13 per cent on-year, driven by government initiatives aimed at boosting demand, such as rate cuts
