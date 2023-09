India pushes for crypto, financial issues, MDB reform deals at G20 meet

Reservoir levels have seldom been this low in September, shows data

Bold strokes: Domestic sales of Indian art double after pandemic

Statsguru: Six charts explain odds are against new mutual fund players

Politics of handouts: Freebies walk thin line between welfare and wasteful

Statsguru: Six charts explain the UPI's emerging growth challenge

Statsguru: Nearly four out of five Indians are literate, shows govt data

Statsguru: Six charts explain RBI's annual earnings report for FY23

Direct tax buoyancy again falls sub-2% in 2022-23

Statsguru: Six charts show an uncertain year amid global headwinds

Outward flows have grown faster than inward FDI, according to annual data from the “Census on

Attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) would need more effort despite some recent high-profile announcements.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com