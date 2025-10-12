StatsGuru: India's female labour force boom hides crisis of real employment

Employment in India rose to 643.3 million in 2023-24 from 475 million in 2017–18, a net gain of 168.3 million jobs, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The government hailed the surge in employment and female labour force participation rate (LFPR) as a sign of progress towards its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. But beneath the headline numbers lies a more complex reality: Are more women actually getting meaningful jobs?

Women’s LFPR has nearly doubled since 2017, rising from 23.4 per cent to 41.7 per cent in 2023-24. Yet it remains far below men’s rate of 78.8 per cent,