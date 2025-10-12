Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Analysis / StatsGuru: India's female labour force boom hides crisis of real employment

StatsGuru: India's female labour force boom hides crisis of real employment

India's jobs surge hides a deeper divide - women's participation is rising, but much of it comes from unpaid and insecure work, exposing persistent gender gaps in meaningful employment

MNREGA, Migrants, workers, labour
premium

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Employment in India rose to 643.3 million in 2023-24 from 475 million in 2017–18, a net gain of 168.3 million jobs, according to the Ministry of Labour and Employment. The government hailed the surge in employment and female labour force participation rate (LFPR) as a sign of progress towards its Viksit Bharat 2047 vision. But beneath the headline numbers lies a more complex reality: Are more women actually getting meaningful jobs?
 
Women’s LFPR has nearly doubled since 2017, rising from 23.4 per cent to 41.7 per cent in 2023-24. Yet it remains far below men’s rate of 78.8 per cent,
Topics : Employment in India Indian workforce rural women StatsGuru women employment
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon