Statsguru: Jobs in India to face the heat as 50% US tariffs hit exports

With the 50 per cent United States (US) tariffs on Indian goods in full flow, the labour-intensive exports to the US are facing turbulence, as millions of jobs in India are at stake. With Indian products becoming uncompetitive in the US market, it could sound the death knell for the labour-abundant manufacturing sector in the country, unless corrective actions are taken.

India’s primary labour-intensive exports to the US consist of textiles, agricultural products, gems & jewellery, auto components, plastic and leather articles. Together, their share in India’s exports to the US in FY25 was