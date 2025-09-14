Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 10:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Statsguru: Mateship goes amiss despite Indians' economic contribution

Over 31 per cent of Australia's population was born overseas in 2024, up from 23 per cent at the start of the century

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Yash Kumar Singhal
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

The recent anti-immigrant protests in Australia titled “March for Australia” have called for an end to mass migration —particularly from India. However, by singling out the Indian community, the protests have not only ignored the economic contributions of the Indian diaspora in Australia, but also failed to uphold the value of “mateship” — the bedrock of Australia’s culture and national identity.
 
Over 31 per cent of Australia’s population was born overseas in 2024, up from 23 per cent at the start of the century. (chart 1)
  India-born migrants down under were the second-largest diaspora in 2024. (chart 2)
