PLI scheme incentive outgo could be less than Rs 40,000 crore by FY25

Dilemma of multilateral finance: Scaling up capital from pvt sector crucial

US Fed hike on expected lines; RBI to take a balanced view: Analysts

Mining an opportunity: Firm, transparent laws key to attract investments

Fierce competition among new drug brands for share of India market

Statsguru: 6 charts explain increasing sales of residential units in India

Statsguru: Six charts explain trouble in India's aviation sector is not new

Statsguru: Six charts explain the UPI's emerging growth challenge

Statsguru: Six charts explain RBI's annual earnings report for FY23

Statsguru: Six charts show an uncertain year amid global headwinds

Around the time the country gained independence, an average Indian could only expect to live to their early thirties, and more than 80 per cent of the population was illiterate. The period since then has seen average life expectancy increase to around 70 years. Nearly four out of five Indians are literate, according to government data (charts 1, 2).

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com