Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 10:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Analysis / The price trap: Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, Madhya Pradesh's high-wire act

The price trap: Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, Madhya Pradesh's high-wire act

From promised MSPs to manipulated markets, the state's soybean farmers walk a delicate tightrope of risk, loss, and hope

Chart
premium

The government has not yet announced formal registration dates, but sources suggest it will likely begin on October 10, with purchases starting in November.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Soybean farmers in Madhya Pradesh are increasingly anxious.
 
Market rates for the main kharif crop have dropped by almost ₹400–500 per quintal over the past 10–15 days.
 
This fall, coming just weeks ahead of the new harvest season, is partly blamed on rising imports. But a large section of farmers suspect the decline is linked to the relaunch of the controversial Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (BBY), or Price Deficiency Payment scheme.
 
Although the scheme was announced last week for soybeans, farmers allege that traders may have had a whiff of the move.
 
State Chief Minister (CM) Mohan Yadav said the
Topics : kharif crop Madhya Pradesh govt soyabean
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon