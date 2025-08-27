Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 11:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Analysis / Weighed down by 50% US levy, Indian exporters recalibrate strategy

Weighed down by 50% US levy, Indian exporters recalibrate strategy

Vinod Kumar, president of the India SME Forum, said outreach to about 100,000 members has drawn 1,035 responses, with entrepreneurs already mapping ways to cope with the tariffs

US trade deals, India trade policy, US India relations
premium

Textiles and apparel contribute around 2 per cent to gross domestic product and provide massive employment. The US accounts for 28 per cent of India’s textile and apparel exports.

Harsh KumarShine JacobAjinkya KawaleIshita Ayan Dutt New Delhi/Chennai/Mumbai/Kolkata
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 11:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US has exporters on edge. From scaling back production to fears of job losses, the ripple effects are spreading across industries. Yet, businesses are also recalibrating: testing new markets, tapping into domestic demand, and pushing the government for relief.
 
MSMEs: Looking for a lifeline
 
The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector is monitoring the tariff impact and may approach the government with suggestions next week, said Anil Bhardwaj, secretary general of the Federation of Indian MSMEs.
 
“For now, we are observing the immediate fallout, though we’re prepared for different
Topics : Trump tariffs trade Exports
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon