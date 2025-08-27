Weighed down by 50% US levy, Indian exporters recalibrate strategy

The 50 per cent tariff on Indian exports to the US has exporters on edge. From scaling back production to fears of job losses, the ripple effects are spreading across industries. Yet, businesses are also recalibrating: testing new markets, tapping into domestic demand, and pushing the government for relief.

MSMEs: Looking for a lifeline

The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector is monitoring the tariff impact and may approach the government with suggestions next week, said Anil Bhardwaj, secretary general of the Federation of Indian MSMEs.

“For now, we are observing the immediate fallout, though we’re prepared for different