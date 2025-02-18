Widening merchandise trade deficit in January raises dumping concerns

The widening merchandise trade deficit at $23 billion in January from $16.5 billion a year ago has raised concerns of dumping by trade partners.

However, the trade deficit narrowed to $230 billion during the first 10 months of the current financial year against $241 billion in the same period a year ago, blunting these apprehensions.

According to a report released by Axis Capital on Tuesday, the January trade data indicates the possibility of dumping of goods into India.

“Non-oil/gold imports rose due to chemicals, metals and machinery — possibly due to dumping,” the report said.

Merchandise exports witnessed 2.4 per