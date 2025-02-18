Tuesday, February 18, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Widening merchandise trade deficit in January raises dumping concerns

Widening merchandise trade deficit in January raises dumping concerns

But the figure narrowed during April-Jan, blunting these apprehensions

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2025 | 8:13 PM IST

The widening merchandise trade deficit at $23 billion in January from $16.5 billion a year ago has raised concerns of dumping by trade partners.
 
However, the trade deficit narrowed to $230 billion during the first 10 months of the current financial year against $241 billion in the same period a year ago, blunting these apprehensions.
 
According to a report released by Axis Capital on Tuesday, the January trade data indicates the possibility of dumping of goods into India.
 
“Non-oil/gold imports rose due to chemicals, metals and machinery — possibly due to dumping,” the report said.
 
Merchandise exports witnessed 2.4 per
