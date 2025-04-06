With crude oil off the table, US nudges India towards liquefied natural gas

With India making it clear that the US doesn’t have enough spare capacity for crude oil, Washington, DC, now wants India to sign fixed-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts with American producers, multiple sources in the know said.

“The US currently doesn’t have enough crude volumes ready for offtake. The planned rise in production will take some time to arrive. We have communicated this. The discussion has thus been on establishing term contracts for LNG with (US) suppliers,” a petroleum and natural gas ministry official said.

This dovetails with India’s efforts to raise its overall LNG imports, given that its