Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 11:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / Analysis / Datanomics: Despite gains, Brics still lags behind G7 in per capita terms

Datanomics: Despite gains, Brics still lags behind G7 in per capita terms

Average Brics per capita income stood at $2,087 in 2000, which is projected to rise to $9,437 by 2025. In contrast, G7's average may rise from $27,855 to $53,623

The G7 still leads in nominal GDP, driven by the US, but its share has dropped from 65 per cent in 2000 to 45 per cent in 2025
premium

The G7 still leads in nominal GDP, driven by the US, but its share has dropped from 65 per cent in 2000 to 45 per cent in 2025. (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 11:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The G7 summit, which concluded on Wednesday in Canada, brought together the world’s leading advanced economies to address key global challenges including economic resilience, geopolitical tensions, and climate action. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the G7 leaders’ parleys as a special invitee. 
 
In early July, the 17th Brics summit will be held in Rio De Janeiro. The grouping, founded by Brazil, Russia, India, and China in 2009, was initially seen as a forum for developing economies, but has since evolved into a major economic force. Over the past two decades, it has overtaken the G7 in terms of its share of global
Topics : BRICS G7 summit India Economic growth Global economy Russia USA
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon