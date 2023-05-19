Only Centre has the power to withdraw legal tender: Former RBI Dy governor

In this section

First Published: May 19 2023 | 10:21 PM IST

, former deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), who handled the currency management department during the demonetisation exercise of 2016, says the introduction of the Rs 2,000 was a tactical one to remonetise the economy quickly, in an interview to. Edited excerpts:

At the time when the Rs 2,000 denomination note was introduced, it was clear that it was a tactical decision because it does not go with the overall theme of demonetisation. It was for quickly remonetising the economy such a high denomination was required. Now that the requirement is no longer there and other denomination notes are available, it was good to withdraw these denominations.

R Gandhi, former deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India

