Only Centre has the power to withdraw legal tender: Former RBI Dy governor

R Gandhi, former deputy governor of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), who handled the currency management department during the demonetisation exercise of 2016, says the introduction of the Rs 2,000 was a tactical one to remonetise the economy quickly, in an interview to Manojit Saha. Edited excerpts:
What could be the reason for withdrawing the Rs 2,000 note from circulation?
At the time when the Rs 2,000 denomination note was introduced, it was clear that it was a tactical decision because it does not go with the overall theme of demonetisation. It was for quickly remonetising the economy such a high denomination was required. Now that the requirement is no longer there and other denomination notes are available, it was good to withdraw these denominations.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or