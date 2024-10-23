Business Standard
Home / Economy / Interviews / Before announcing a big programme, govt should test it: Iqbal Dhaliwal

Before announcing a big programme, govt should test it: Iqbal Dhaliwal

Dhaliwal spoke about evidence-based policymaking in India, and universal basic income, among other things

Iqbal Dhaliwal is global executive director of J-PAL (Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab)
Premium

Iqbal Dhaliwal, global executive director of J-PAL (Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab)

Asit Ranjan Mishra
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 12:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Iqbal Dhaliwal is global executive director of J-PAL (Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab), the anti-poverty center at the economics department of Massachusetts Institute of Technology that was founded in 2003 by Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo. Banerjee and Duflo pioneered Randomised Controlled Trials (RCTs) used to test the effectiveness of a particular intervention to determine whether a change causes a specific effect. In an interview with Asit Ranjan Mishra, during his recent visit to attend the Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi, Dhaliwal spoke about evidence-based policymaking in India, and universal basic income, among
Topics : Indian Economy Niti Aayog public policy Poverty in India

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon