Before announcing a big programme, govt should test it: Iqbal Dhaliwal

Iqbal Dhaliwal is global executive director of J-PAL (Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab), the anti-poverty center at the economics department of Massachusetts Institute of Technology that was founded in 2003 by Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo. Banerjee and Duflo pioneered Randomised Controlled Trials (RCTs) used to test the effectiveness of a particular intervention to determine whether a change causes a specific effect. In an interview with Asit Ranjan Mishra, during his recent visit to attend the Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi, Dhaliwal spoke about evidence-based policymaking in India, and universal basic income, among