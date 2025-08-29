BS Infra Summit: Open more sectors to private investment, say experts

Systemic challenges hold back infrastructure projects despite India’s ambitious push, said Kuljit Singh, partner and leader for infrastructure at EY; Rahul Mithal, chairman & MD of RITES Ltd, and Jagan Shah, chief executive officer of The Infravision Foundation, at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit 2025 in New Delhi. Opening more sectors for private involvement will help, they said during a panel discussion with Business Standard’s Dhruvaksh Saha. Edited excerpts:

People are talking about infrastructure, especially during monsoons. Are our cities really falling apart?

Jagan Shah: I think our cities are reeling under growth. What we’re facing is the fallout of