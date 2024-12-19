Business Standard

H-1B ecosystem mainly benefits US firms more than Indian ones: Nasscom Prez

H-1B ecosystem mainly benefits US firms more than Indian ones: Nasscom Prez

While India has always been recognized for its talent, we must now deepen our technology skillsets to drive growth

Rajesh Nambiar, President of Nasscom
Rajesh Nambiar, President of Nasscom

Shivani Shinde
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 11:41 PM IST
Rajesh Nambiar, president of Nasscom, believes that despite the industry facing several headwinds — such as geopolitical challenges, rising regulatory demands, and rapid technological disruptions — the opportunities presented by artificial intelligence (AI) signal the right time for the sector to evolve. In a virtual interview with Shivani Shinde, Nambiar discusses Nasscom’s priorities, the talent gap, and the future of the industry. Edited excerpts:
 
Q: What will be the focus of Nasscom under your leadership?
 
As we reimagine the industry, our number one priority is to continue accelerating growth. It is essential to identify and drive the next wave of
Topics : Nasscom skilled workers Skill India

