India's FY26 growth forecast likely to be revised upwards: Harald Finger

The Indian economy has shown remarkable resilience amid global uncertainty and US tariffs, International Monetary Fund’s Mission Chief for India Harald Finger tells Ruchika Chitravanshi in a virtual interaction. Finger talks about the task ahead for the 16th Finance Commission, impact of artificial intelligence (AI), and more. Edited excerpts:

India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26) was 8.2 per cent, and now the full-year growth is being estimated to cross 7 per cent in the financial year. How do you see this number against the IMF's own projection of 6.6 per cent growth?

India’s