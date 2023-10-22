India could do a lot better if it sorted economic policies: Anne Krueger

Anne Krueger, senior research professor of international economics, Johns Hopkins University, and first deputy managing director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) (2001-2006) spoke to Ruchika Chitravanshi in New Delhi on India’s growth prospects. Krueger also said multilateral institutions have been fairly effective if not completely. Edited excerpts:

The IMF recently said that what is happening in the Israel-Hamas conflict has clouded its outlook for global growth. What is your view on the medium-term growth potential of the world and India?