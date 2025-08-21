Online gaming Bill puts no liability on gamers: Union Minister Vaishnaw

The government’s attempts at engaging with the gaming industry to create solutions, such as a self-regulatory body or transparency in algorithms, so that rising instances of addiction to online real money games could be curbed, did not yield any results over the past three-four years, Union Minister for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw told Aashish Aryan in an exclusive interview. Edited Excerpts:

What is the government’s intent behind the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025?

The online gaming sector comprises three segments, namely e-sports, online social gaming, and real-money games. Of these three, the