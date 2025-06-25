Plan to double projects to ₹5 trillion this year, says Nitin Gadkari

In a free-wheeling conversation in New Delhi, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari spoke to Dhruvaksh Saha and Nivedita Mookerji on why elections should not matter while setting targets, his take on being seen as a future prime minister, and much more. Edited excerpts:

Is your ambitious target of getting to 100 km/day road construction on track, and will it coincide with Viksit Bharat in 2047?

This is a target — can’t say when this will be met. Even I feel it’s a difficult target, almost impossible. When anyone keeps a target, it should be