Home / India News / Roads connecting Nashik to be upgraded ahead of Simhastha Kumbh: Fadnavis

Roads connecting Nashik to be upgraded ahead of Simhastha Kumbh: Fadnavis

Citing the growing faith of devotees and expected rise in footfall during the Kumbh Mela, Fadnavis had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for central support to boost road infrastructure

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Fadnavis said the expected surge in traffic during Kumbh will be managed effectively through an expanded road network, ensuring safer travel for devotees (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said all roads leading to Nashik will be upgraded ahead of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, which will begin on October 31 next year.

A high-level meeting concerning the highways connecting Nashik was held in the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said on Sunday.

Considering the large number of devotees and the need for traffic management during the mega congregation in Nashik, Gadkari has given in-principle approval for the development and construction of necessary road infrastructure through his ministry, it said.

The Simhastha Kumbh Mela will begin on October 31, 2026, with Dhwajarohan' (flag hoisting) at Trimbakeshwar and Ramkund in Nashik. The flag will be taken down on July 24, 2028, marking the conclusion of the event, which is held once every 12 years.

 

Citing the growing faith of devotees and expected rise in footfall during the Kumbh Mela, Fadnavis had requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi for central support to boost road infrastructure, the release said.

Accordingly, a high-level meeting was held at the CM's Office in Nagpur in the presence of Gadkari and state senior officials, and these decisions were taken, it said.

Nashik is connected by eight major routes, including from Mumbai, Palghar, Pune, Ahilyanagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dhule and neighbouring Gujarat state.

While these roads will play a crucial role during the Kumbh Mela, internal roads in and around Nashik that connect to national highways were also discussed in the meeting.

Gadkari has given in-principle approval to nearly all proposed roads, and it was decided that the required funds to complete the work would be provided soon, the CMO said.

Fadnavis said the expected surge in traffic during Kumbh will be managed effectively through an expanded road network, ensuring safer travel for devotees.

Approval was granted for the Nashik Ring Road, and a decision was made to widen the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar road into a six-lane highway, the release said.

To ensure smooth traffic within Nashik, it has been decided to enhance the infrastructure at Dwarka Circle.

Like the Kalamboli junction in Navi Mumbai, Nashik's Dwarka Circle will be developed in two phases, one before Kumbh and the other after the event, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Nashik Kumbh Mela Simhastha Kumbh Simhastha-Kumbh

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

