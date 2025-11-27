Want labour machinery to focus on defaulting firms: Labour Secretary

Days after the Centre notified the long-pending four labour Codes, the labour ministry is busy with preparatory work in finalising the rules. In an interview at her office in New Delhi, Labour Secretary Vandana Gurnani tells Shiva Rajora and Asit Ranjan Mishra how the ministry plans to enforce worker protections without bureaucratic drags and how states are aligning their rules with the national framework. Edited excerpts:

Labour is a concurrent subject and states too need to notify the Labour Code rules. How are the states gearing up? What kind of interaction are you having