Mega meeting on Friday to plan central database for jobs, workforce

Within days of the Union Budget announcing several proposals related to employment, internship and skilling, the government is initiating a process to comprehensively tap relevant information on jobs and workforce. In a first such step, some 20 Union ministries will brainstorm, on Friday, with the objective of creating a central database on employment.



In an interview, labour secretary Sumita Dawra told Business Standard that the exercise would be a starting point in formalising a way to capture data that will link supply and demand for workforce in the country. “We should have an institutional mechanism to capture