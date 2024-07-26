Business Standard
Mega meeting on Friday to plan central database for jobs, workforce

According to the labour ministry, policy reforms across sectors and government programmes have generated employment

sumita dawara
Sumita Dawara, Labour Secretary

Shiva RajoraShreya Nandi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 12:56 AM IST

Within days of the Union Budget announcing several proposals related to employment, internship and skilling, the government is initiating a process to comprehensively tap relevant information on jobs and workforce. In a first such step, some 20 Union ministries will brainstorm, on Friday, with the objective of creating a central database on employment.
 
In an interview, labour secretary Sumita Dawra told Business Standard that the exercise would be a starting point in formalising a way to capture data that will link supply and demand for workforce in the country. “We should have an institutional mechanism to capture

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 12:56 AM IST

