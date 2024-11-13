Business Standard
Home / Economy / Interviews / We're now in the era of speed of doing business, says Nara Lokesh

We're now in the era of speed of doing business, says Nara Lokesh

Popular in Andhra Pradesh as the "job creator in chief", the state minister of IT, electronics & communications, and human resource development, says the mantra now is "speed of doing business"

Nara Lokesh, Minister of IT, electronics & communications, and human resource development
Premium

Nara Lokesh, Minister of IT, electronics & communications, and human resource development

Archis Mohan
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Reliance Industries under which the conglomerate will invest Rs 65,000 crore to set up 500 compressed biogas plants in the state in five years. Nara Lokesh, who led negotiations, tells Archis Mohan in an interview over telephone and email that the government moved from proposal to MoU in just 30 days, underscoring its conviction that the “era of ‘ease of doing business’ is over”. Popular in Andhra Pradesh as the “job creator in chief”, the state minister of IT, electronics & communications, and human resource development, says
Topics : Nara Lokesh Andhra Pradesh government indian politics

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon