We're now in the era of speed of doing business, says Nara Lokesh

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Reliance Industries under which the conglomerate will invest Rs 65,000 crore to set up 500 compressed biogas plants in the state in five years. Nara Lokesh, who led negotiations, tells Archis Mohan in an interview over telephone and email that the government moved from proposal to MoU in just 30 days, underscoring its conviction that the “era of ‘ease of doing business’ is over”. Popular in Andhra Pradesh as the “job creator in chief”, the state minister of IT, electronics & communications, and human resource development, says