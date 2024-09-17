Will talk to states to iron out challenges in RE sector: Pralhad Joshi

After receiving record high capacity addition commitment from states and private sector alike, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is gearing up for the next task of ironing out the challenges in the sector.



Speaking with Business Standard on the sidelines of the 4th RE-Invest conference, Pralhad Joshi, Union minister for MNRE, said he would start an outreach with the states to successfully implement all flagship schemes of the Centre. On Monday at RE-Invest, the ministry received commitments worth 540 gigawatt (Gw) of RE capacity addition by the States.



“We have reached 200 Gw of