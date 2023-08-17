Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.59%)
65151.02 -388.40
Nifty (-0.51%)
19365.25 -99.75
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
37895.50 + 93.85
Nifty Smallcap (0.22%)
5341.35 + 11.75
Nifty Bank (-0.13%)
43891.35 -55.05
Heatmap

GST Council's fitment committee clarity on SUV ground clearance soon

A ground clearance (also known as ride height) of above 170 millimetre (mm) is one of the three key parameters for categorising a UV and attracting a 22 per cent compensation cess

chart
Premium

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 11:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s fitment committee, composed of revenue officials from both the Centre and states, is expected to provide an explanation of the “ground clearance”criterion and its implementation in the context of utility vehicles (UVs) for purposes of taxation.
 
A ground clearance (also known as ride height) of above 170 millimetres (mm) is one of the three key parameters for categorising a UV and attracting a 22 per cent compensation cess.
 
In its July meeting, the GST Council decided that all UVs, including sports uti

Also Read

GST spurts fiscal equality: tax-GSDP ratio higher in poorer states

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

Input tax credit not available for GST paid on CSR work expenses: UP AAR

Centre to come up with pre-filled GST return forms by year-end: Report

GST Council to discuss scope of budgetary support for units in hilly states

RBI bought $4.50 billion in the spot foreign exchange market in June

Power demand heats up to record high of 233 Gw due to rising temperatures

Sustainable, planned stay with Indian food: What Indian travellers want

Investment cycle gaining momentum, envisaged capex to jump over 80%: RBI

Oil rises on strong travel demand, China's move to soothe economic woes

Topics : SUVs GST

First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesGold-Silver PriceChandrayaan-3Stock to Watch TodayMP BJP Candidate ListChhattisgarh BJP Candidate ListIRE vs IND 1st T20 Playing 11ONGCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Infosys Foundation announces STEM scholarship for underprivileged girlsAirtel Payments Bank revenue grows 41% to Rs 400 cr in Q1, profit up 143%

Election News

Chhattisgarh Assembly elections: BJP announces first list of 21 candidatesMadhya Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP releases first list of 39 candidates

Technology News

New York bans TikTok on government devices citing 'security concerns'OpenAI acquires start-up Global Illumination to work on ChatGPT, products

Economy News

E-buses to rly track work, Union Cabinet approves Rs 1.18 trillion plansIndia's fuel sales slow down due to monsoon rains, shows prelim data
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon