4 years on, long-pending national retail policy still just a draft

The government may not go ahead with the long-pending national retail trade policy, as it has already been taking steps to address the needs and welfare of retailers, a top official said.

“Various interventions have been taken. The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is one of them. There’s a National Traders’ Welfare Board, and we continue to have extensive interactions with them. So, from time to time, various initiatives have been rolled out, and the government has been addressing retailers’ concerns on a regular basis,” a senior government official said.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade