Home / Economy / News / 4 years on, long-pending national retail policy still just a draft

4 years on, long-pending national retail policy still just a draft

DPIIT cites ONDC, welfare board efforts as alternatives to formal policy

In the meantime, in 2022, the government launched ONDC to promote open networks for the digital exchange of goods and services and improve visibility for sellers.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

The government may not go ahead with the long-pending national retail trade policy, as it has already been taking steps to address the needs and welfare of retailers, a top official said. 
“Various interventions have been taken. The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is one of them. There’s a National Traders’ Welfare Board, and we continue to have extensive interactions with them. So, from time to time, various initiatives have been rolled out, and the government has been addressing retailers’ concerns on a regular basis,” a senior government official said. 
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade
