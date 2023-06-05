close

5 states project their economies to grow slower than national GDP in FY'23

So far, only 15 states have revealed their projections for the gross state domestic product for 2022-23

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Economies of five states may have grown at a slower pace than the national economy during 2022-23.

So far, 15 states have revealed their projections for the gross state domestic product (GSDP) for FY’23 as on March 15, according to data made public by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
Of the five states, Punjab's projection for GSDP growth is way behind the national GDP growth rate of 7.24 per cent in 2022-23. Punjab's GSDP is estimated to have grown just 6.08 per cent.
Topics : GDP states Indian Economy India GDP growth economy GSDP

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

