5 states project their economies to grow slower than national GDP in FY'23

Of the five states, Punjab's projection for GSDP growth is way behind the national GDP growth rate of 7.24 per cent in 2022-23. Punjab's GSDP is estimated to have grown just 6.08 per cent.

So far, 15 states have revealed their projections for the gross state domestic product (GSDP) for FY’23 as on March 15, according to data made public by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.