Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 12:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / 50% US tariff on India takes effect Wednesday; exporters seek urgent relief

50% US tariff on India takes effect Wednesday; exporters seek urgent relief

Exporters will need to explore new markets as the US is no longer an option for many, he stressed

us tariffs
premium

Exporters said the impact extends beyond export losses to broader issues such as cash flows.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 12:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US administration early Tuesday pressed through with its plan to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods with the Department of Homeland Security notifying that an additional 25 per cent levy, linked to India’s oil purchases from Russia, would take effect from August 27, 9.30 am IST. 
This levy, on top of the 25 per cent reciprocal tariff implemented from August 7, not only marks a virtual death knell for several sectors’ export prospects in India’s largest market, accounting for a fifth of its outbound shipments in 2024-25, but also poses the most pressing external risk for
Topics : US tariff hike Trump tariff hike Indian exports Indian shipping companies US tariffs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon