50% US tariff on India takes effect Wednesday; exporters seek urgent relief

The US administration early Tuesday pressed through with its plan to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods with the Department of Homeland Security notifying that an additional 25 per cent levy, linked to India’s oil purchases from Russia, would take effect from August 27, 9.30 am IST.

This levy, on top of the 25 per cent reciprocal tariff implemented from August 7, not only marks a virtual death knell for several sectors’ export prospects in India’s largest market, accounting for a fifth of its outbound shipments in 2024-25, but also poses the most pressing external risk for