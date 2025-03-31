Monday, March 31, 2025 | 11:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / After nearly 4 decades, govt to revise farm and rural inflation gauges

After nearly 4 decades, govt to revise farm and rural inflation gauges

The Labour Bureau has constituted an expert committee, chaired by National Statistical Commission member Asit Kumar Sadhu, to shift the base year from 1986-87 to the 2024-25 agricultural year

The two indices are used to determine minimum wages for agricultural and rural labourers (engaged in either agricultural or non-agricultural work) by both the central and state governments

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

After nearly 40 years, the central government is planning to revise the base year of the Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers (CPI-AL/RL) to better capture inflation experienced by these workers. This is likely to make wage revisions for the rural job guarantee scheme more remunerative.
 
The Labour Bureau has constituted an expert committee, chaired by National Statistical Commission member Asit Kumar Sadhu, to shift the base year from 1986-87 to the 2024-25 agricultural year. The base year for the two indices was last revised nearly three decades ago, in November 1995.
 
“The 1986-87 base year is
