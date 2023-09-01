Ahead of festival season, 54% consumers say they prefer hybrid shopping

Over 54 per cent consumers claim that they prefer hybrid shopping, which includes both online and offline methods, according to a report by advertising technology unicorn InMobi.

In lead-up to the festival season, as many as 84 per cent of consumers have increased their shopping budgets compared to last year, the report said, which surveyed over 1,000 Indian mobile users.

"With 78 per cent of consumers planning to shop on their smartphones, mobile is the most crucial channel for brands this festival season, making it imperative for them to embrace a mobile-first approach in their marketing strategies. This approach will enable an authentic connection with the Indian festive shopper of 2023," said Vasuta Agarwal, chief business officer, Consumer Advertising Platform, InMobi.