Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Ahead of festival season, 54% consumers say they prefer hybrid shopping

In lead-up to the festival season, as many as 84 per cent of consumers have increased their shopping budgets compared to last year, the report said, which surveyed over 1,000 Indian mobile users

Shopping, mall, sale, shops, restaurants, retailers, brands, customers, buyers, people, consumers

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 11:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Over 54 per cent consumers claim that they prefer hybrid shopping, which includes both online and offline methods, according to a report by advertising technology unicorn InMobi.

In lead-up to the festival season, as many as 84 per cent of consumers have increased their shopping budgets compared to last year, the report said, which surveyed over 1,000 Indian mobile users.

"With 78 per cent of consumers planning to shop on their smartphones, mobile is the most crucial channel for brands this festival season, making it imperative for them to embrace a mobile-first approach in their marketing strategies. This approach will enable an authentic connection with the Indian festive shopper of 2023," said Vasuta Agarwal, chief business officer, Consumer Advertising Platform, InMobi. 

Screenshot

Also Read

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale to start from August 4: Check details

Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy to be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Consumer spending likely to cross $4 trillion by 2030, says report

Consumer sentiments improve

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

India's rice planting grows on higher prices, cotton sowing lags

Inflation to start moderating from Sept onwards, says RBI Guv Das

CBDT signs 95 APAs in 2022-23, highest ever since launch in 2012

Crude oil prices rises to highest in over 7 months on supply worries

India's GST collection increases 11% to Rs 1.59 trn on better compliance

Topics : consumer market festival spending

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon