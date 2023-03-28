Ahead of polls, states lure farmers with interest payout for defaulters

In this section

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 9:44 AM IST

India needs to boost reforms push to raise potential growth: World Bank

Uttar Pradesh govt set to launch 'New Ayodhya' project in the next 2 months

India to cut gas prices from April 1 after review panel report: Sources

Initial field work for annual survey of services sector begins for 2022-23

Schemes not 'freebies', but part of social security: CM on Rajasthan Budget

Himachal Pradesh Election Results 2022: Here's what happened in 5 key seats

Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again

With elections in the three Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh along with the southern citadel of Karnataka due in the next few months, all the incumbent governments hav

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com