Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Amended PNGRB Act to give legal teeth to petroleum sector regulators

Amended PNGRB Act to give legal teeth to petroleum sector regulators

CGDs say they can't hand over access capacity to new entities without more details from govt

natural gas
Premium

Subhayan ChakrabortyShreya Jai New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A long-pending amendment to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) Act, 2006, expected in the coming months, will give the sector regulator enough legal teeth to enforce its plan to reclassify natural gas pipelines as “common carriers”, a top PNGRB official told Business Standard.

As a result, the ongoing tussle between PNGRB and aggrieved city gas distributors (CGDs) over the issue is soon feared to intensify after a lull. Legacy CGD players insist that the plan needs more clarity on operational grounds and staunchly maintain that they can't hand over access capacity to new entities

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon